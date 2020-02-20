Are we getting helicopters and yachts in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2?

Chapter 2, Season 2 or Fortnite will be dropping soon, after the release was delayed three times by Epic Games. The Fortnite v12.00 update files are now available to download, and leakers have already posted the new map from the 9GB PC update.



When new update files are made available, dataminers race to leak as much information as they can. This time, popular dataminer Hypex discovered the new Chapter 2 Season 2 map, which they shared with the community. Even just by glancing at the map, players can see that there have been some changes made.



Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 map

Perhaps the most obvious update to the map is a building on top of the central island. Due to the sheer scale of the building and theories surrounding the Season 2 teasers, it may be the Agency HQ that sits on top of the middle island.



It appears that there may be a completely new location on the map, on the South West area of the map near the Slurpy Swamps, floating in the water. There is also a new island towards the top left of the map, which appears to have buildings built on it.



There is another small island on the top right of the map, with a yacht or another kind of boat next to it. This is likely the location that was featured in the Battle Pass trailer.



Image via HypeX

Helicopters in Fortnite?

There could also be helicopters coming to Fortnite, as suggested by some new images that have been released. Along with some new locations, one picture seems to depict a helicopter flying through an opening to land on a Helipad. Could this be the Agency HQ?



The Helicopter in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2