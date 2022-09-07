Assassin’s Creed Mirage game description leaks, mentions setting and free next-gen upgrade

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been the subject of several leaks, starting with a report that it would star Valhalla’s Basim and release in spring 2023. We’ve since learned that at least the first part of that is true, but plenty of other unofficial info has trickled out. The latest leak comes from the PlayStation Store.

More specifically, it comes from games journalist Tom Henderson, who shared the game’s “official description” from the PlayStation Store on TwitLonger. “Experience the story of Basim, a cunning street thief seeking answers and justice as he navigates the bustling streets of ninth-century Baghdad,” it reads. “Through a mysterious, ancient organization known as the Hidden Ones, he will become a deadly Master Assassin and change his fate in ways he never could have imagined.” That matches up with the rumors about Mirage being Basim’s origin story — the capital-O name Origins is already taken, of course. It also matches up with the only piece of art that’s been officially released, showing Basim leaping over a crowd in what is presumably Baghdad.

The description goes on to list some of the game’s features. “A modern take on the iconic gameplay” of the franchise is promised, which would make sense given that Mirage is expected to return to the series’ stealth roots. Parkour is also mentioned, along with “four unique districts” of Baghdad. It’s easy to imagine how those could open up as the game progresses.

Lastly, the description mentions a free next-gen upgrade from the PlayStation 4 to the PlayStation 5 — Smart Delivery already takes care of this on the Xbox side. Owning the game digitally on PS4 means getting it for free on PS5, and the same goes for the disc version, as long as it’s inserted into the drive. That does mean that the digital-only PS5 console will miss out on this offer.

There’s no mention of post-launch content in the leak, but we already have some idea of what that may entail. Artwork (seen at the top of this article) for a bonus quest called “The Forty Thieves” was spotted online, suggesting some sort of preorder bonus, special edition content, DLC mission, or combination of the three. Fortunately, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be part of the imminent Ubisoft Forward 2022 stream, and we expect to learn a lot at the showcase.