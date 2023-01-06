Austin Ekeler, Daniel Jones receive boosts in post-Week 17 Madden 23 ratings update

We have made it to the last week of the 2022 NFL regular season. Right before football fan get ready for the final games before the postseason, EA Sports and the Madden 23 team have dropped the penultimate roster & ratings update of the regular season. A number of teams have wrapped up playoff spots over the past few weeks, and a few names from those clubs received recognition for strong campaigns.

Among the players who received ratings include running backs Austin Ekeler and Travis Etienne. The former has been a key cog for the playoff-bound Chargers, and Ekeler received an added bit of recognition from the Madden ratings team. Ekeler is up to an 88 OVR, a +1 OVR from last week.

And as for Etienne, the Jaguars running back jumps up to an 83 OVR. Since Week 5, Etienne’s overall has gone up by six points.

Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones also received a boost. “Danny Dimes” has been relatively steady for the Giants, who clinched a playoff spot for the first time in six years this past week. Jones is now up to a 74 OVR.

Other notable players who received increases include Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander (+2, 95 OVR), Giants DT Dexter Lawrence (+1, 94 OVR), and Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. For Lawrence, this marks a +3 OVR jump over the last two weeks.

On the downturn, notable players who received decreases include Colts offensive lineman Quentin Nelson (-1, 93 OVR), Seahawks wide receive DK Metcalf (-1, 88 OVR), and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (-1, 87 OVR).