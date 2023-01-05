Madden 23: How to obtain Campus Heroes II stickers and get 93 OVR Amari Cooper

Part II of the Madden 23 Campus Heroes promo went live on January 5. Much like with the first part, EA and the Madden team are taking a look back at the college football days of some of the NFL’s most prominent names. One new Campus Heroes II card added into MUT was a special card of Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper. Players can obtain a free 93 OVR version of Cooper, but a little work will need to be done before one can get this card. Here’s what you will need to do.

How to get Campus Heroes II stickers and 93 OVR Amari Cooper

First, we should mention that players will receive an 87 OVR Campus Heroes II Amari Cooper in the promo-specific Welcome Pack. This pack should be available in the ‘Unopened Packs’ section, or be found on the first screen that pops up after logging into Madden Ultimate Team. Make sure to open that, in order to begin progress towards Cooper’s 93 OVR card.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To upgrade Cooper up to a 93 OVR, you will need to first spend five Training Points to unlock the Chemistries. Then, three Campus Heroes II stickers will need to be added to this card. One gets Cooper up to 89 OVR, while two pushes his OVR to 91.

Madden NFL 23 players can get stickers through completing Campus Heroes II challenges. Challenges will yield one sticker each when a user hits the 20, 60, and 100 star markers in the Challenges path.

Stickers can also be obtained through the College OT Rewards House Rules event. Users can obtain three stickers through House Rules — at 1,000, 5,000, and 7,500 PP each. Madden 23 players can make progress through House Rules by scoring points & winning games in the event.