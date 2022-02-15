Automatic demolition of estates resumes in Final Fantasy XIV on March 9

It is no secret that the most challenging content in Final Fantasy XIV is the housing market or housing savage, as it has been lovingly labeled over the years. Acquiring a house takes time and luck, and because of demand Square Enix has implemented a 30-day time period in which players must visit their house to keep it. This auto demolition mechanic has been on hiatus since early December 2021 because of server congestion but will be resuming as normal on March 9.

Don’t panic just yet! Estate owners who have entered their house at least once during the suspension period will have the auto-demolition timer reset to 30 days when it resumes operation. Free company houses need to have had at least one member visit during the downtime. If a house has not been entered since the suspension, the automatic demolition timer will resume from the time that was remaining as of December 5.

The house will also not simply disappear without warning, however. Players who fail to maintain their housing timer will receive an email registered to their Square Enix account alerting them that their estate is scheduled for demolition. Players can check their estate tab in-game to see the remaining time before the house is demolished. If they enter the house before this timer expires, there will be no demolition.