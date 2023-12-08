Baldur’s Gate 3 Available Now On Xbox Series X/S

Larian Studios has shadowdropped Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox Series X/S following The Game Awards 2023. This follows months of speculation regarding whether it will launch on the platform at all.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was originally only available through Steam Early Access and Google Stadia. It was later revealed that a PS5 port is on the way, with no word on an Xbox Series X/S version. This resulted in comments that suggested the Xbox Series S version was affecting development, as the console couldn’t handle Baldur’s Gate 3’s multiplayer mode. Larian eventually clarified that the Xbox Series S version must remove some features to work on the platform.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Comes To Xbox Series X/S On December 8, 2023

Image Via Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available to download now on Xbox Series X/S. Larian Studios promised that Baldur’s Gate 3 would be launching on Xbox Series X/S before the end of the year and the company has lived up to its promise. In fact, the company forgot to announce it during The Game Awards, despite winning Game of the Year, saving it for a post on the official Larian Studios Twitter/X page.

Xbox players, it’s party time.



Baldur’s Gate 3 is now available for Xbox Series X|S; start your adventure today!

Get BG3 Here: https://t.co/cQgrmWoAQo pic.twitter.com/f08upIYL9z — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) December 8, 2023

While Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently only available as a digital download, it will be available in physical form via its upcoming Deluxe Edition, which is set to launch in Q1 2024. This means the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will get physical versions with some extra goodies next year, though fans eager to jump in will likely want to download it as soon as possible.

Xbox gamers have been missing out on one of the year’s greatest games, if not the best RPG of all time. Baldur’ Gate 3 has been showered with critical acclaim since launch, overshadowing Starfield, Xbox’s own console exclusive, which was met with a much more tepid response from fans and critics. Indeed, Xbox Series X/S owners who aren’t interested in sci-fi have had to look on in jealousy at the PC and PS5 owners of the world since the summer.

One upgrade that Xbox Series X/S players can enjoy is that the game has received numerous updates since launch, which means that many of the biggest bugs and performance issues have been handled. Xbox fans can also enjoy the brand-new Withers epilogue introduced in the most recent patch.

Now that Baldur’s Gate 3 is available on Xbox Series X/S, it will be available on most major platforms. Hopefully, the upcoming Switch successor will be able to handle the game, giving gamers worldwide the chance to gather their party and venture forth into one of 2023’s best titles.