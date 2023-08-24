Baldur’s Gate 3 Coming To Xbox Series X/S In 2023, No Split-Screen On Series S
After months of waiting and speculation, Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally confirmed for Xbox Series X/S, with some caveats.
The Xbox fans of the world won’t have to wait much longer to play Baldur’s Gate 3, as Larian Studios has confirmed that the game will launch on Xbox Series X/S in 2023. This announcement follows uncertainty about the game’s future on Xbox platforms, even though it’s already on PC and will be coming to PS5 soon.
Baldur’s Gate 3 was in early access on Steam for three years before it finally launched, and it’s currently exclusive to the PC platform. Larian confirmed in 2023 that Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to PS5 on September 6, with no word regarding an Xbox launch. When pressed, Larian representatives confirmed that technical issues were preventing the launch, and while an Xbox Series X/S launch was all but guaranteed, they couldn’t confirm a date.
Baldur’s Gate 3 Is Coming To Xbox Series X/S In 2023 (With Some Caveats)
It seems that Xbox Series X/S fans will be gathering their parties and venturing forth after all. Larian head Swen Vincke confirmed on Twitter that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be coming to Xbox Series X/S in 2023, though he didn’t give a concrete date. This decision was made following a meeting with Xbox head Phil Spencer, where an arrangement was made involving the game.
It’s not all sunshine and d20s, however, as Xbox Series S players won’t be getting all of the features. Vincke confirmed that the Xbox Series S version of the game won’t feature split-screen co-op, possibly confirming what technical issues were slowing the launch. Those who are already playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam will have cross-save progression with the Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.
While the Xbox Series X/S fans will be waiting a little longer to play Baldur’s Gate 3, they will at least have one leg-up over the Sony players, as they’ll be playing Starfield when Baldur’s Gate 3 launches on the PS5. Hopefully, This will fill the Forgotten Realms-shaped hole in their schedule until the end of the year.
Baldur’s Gate 3 has received an overwhelmingly positive reception since its launch, and the console fans have looked on with jealousy at the PC players who are currently experiencing their own single-player D&D campaigns. Luckily, they won’t have to wait much longer, as the long-awaited return of the Baldur’s Gate series will soon be available for everyone.