Baldur’s Gate 3 Coming To Xbox Series X/S In 2023, No Split-Screen On Series S

The Xbox fans of the world won’t have to wait much longer to play Baldur’s Gate 3, as Larian Studios has confirmed that the game will launch on Xbox Series X/S in 2023. This announcement follows uncertainty about the game’s future on Xbox platforms, even though it’s already on PC and will be coming to PS5 soon.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was in early access on Steam for three years before it finally launched, and it’s currently exclusive to the PC platform. Larian confirmed in 2023 that Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to PS5 on September 6, with no word regarding an Xbox launch. When pressed, Larian representatives confirmed that technical issues were preventing the launch, and while an Xbox Series X/S launch was all but guaranteed, they couldn’t confirm a date.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Is Coming To Xbox Series X/S In 2023 (With Some Caveats)

It seems that Xbox Series X/S fans will be gathering their parties and venturing forth after all. Larian head Swen Vincke confirmed on Twitter that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be coming to Xbox Series X/S in 2023, though he didn’t give a concrete date. This decision was made following a meeting with Xbox head Phil Spencer, where an arrangement was made involving the game.

Super happy to confirm that after meeting @XboxP3 yesterday, we’ve found a solution that allows us to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox players this year still, something we’ve been working towards for quite some time. — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) August 24, 2023

It’s not all sunshine and d20s, however, as Xbox Series S players won’t be getting all of the features. Vincke confirmed that the Xbox Series S version of the game won’t feature split-screen co-op, possibly confirming what technical issues were slowing the launch. Those who are already playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam will have cross-save progression with the Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.

All improvements will be there, with split-screen coop on Series X. Series S will not feature split-screen coop, but will also include cross-save progression between Steam and Xbox Series. — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) August 24, 2023

While the Xbox Series X/S fans will be waiting a little longer to play Baldur’s Gate 3, they will at least have one leg-up over the Sony players, as they’ll be playing Starfield when Baldur’s Gate 3 launches on the PS5. Hopefully, This will fill the Forgotten Realms-shaped hole in their schedule until the end of the year.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has received an overwhelmingly positive reception since its launch, and the console fans have looked on with jealousy at the PC players who are currently experiencing their own single-player D&D campaigns. Luckily, they won’t have to wait much longer, as the long-awaited return of the Baldur’s Gate series will soon be available for everyone.