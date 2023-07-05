Baldur’s Gate 3: Release Date, Pre-Order Editions, Trailers

The adventure that Dungeons & Dragons fans have waited years to embark on is almost here, as Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to launch in the near future. After being first announced in 2019 and facing numerous delays, the game has had a long development time, but it seems that Larian Studios is finally set on a release date.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the long-awaited new entry in the famous D&D video game series. Set over a century after the events of the previous game and using the new D&D 5E ruleset, Baldur’s Gate 3 involves the protagonist being infected with a Mind Flayer parasite, setting them on a quest to remove it, or be turned into one of the terrors of the Underdark.

What Is Baldur’s Gate 3’s Release Date?

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been delayed numerous times since launch, but it seems that Larian Studios finally has a release date that it’s able to hit. Baldur’s Gate 3 launches on PC on August 3 and PlayStation 5 on September 6. The PS5 fans will have to wait nearly a month longer than the PC audience to play the game, but they can at least use a trip to Baldur’s Gate to distract themselves from the Starfield launch.

If you want to play Baldur’s Gate 3 now, you can support the game on Steam Early Access, allowing you to play Act 1 with lots of character class and race options to experiment with. Remember that any Early Access progress will be lost when the full game comes out.

What Platforms Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Being Released For?

Larian Studios has confirmed that Baldur’s Gate is coming to PC, macOS, and PS5. Baldur’s Gate 3 was one of the big titles announced during the Google Stadia reveal, but alas, Google Stadia has died, and no True Ressurection spell can bring it back. Luckily, streaming gamers will have another option, as Baldur’s Gate 3 will be available on GeForce Now.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Coming To Xbox Series X/S?

Larian Studios has yet to confirm that Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to Xbox Series X/S. According to the developers, the company is having trouble getting the game working on Xbox hardware. While they’re confident that a port is possible in the future, they don’t want to make any official announcements until they’re sure Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to Xbox Series X/S.

All Baldur’s Gate 3 Editions Available To Pre-Order

There are several editions of Baldur’s Gate 3 that will be available on PC and PS5. The Collector’s Edition has the most gear, but it costs the dragon’s hoard sum of $269.99, so make sure your treasury is full before ordering one. The contents of the Baldur’s Gate 3 editions are:

Baldur’s Gate 3 Base Game – (Steam, PS5)

(Steam, PS5) Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition (PS5) – 72-hour Early Access to Act 1, Divinity Bard Song Pack, Exclusive Dice Theme, Treasures from Rivellon Pack, Adventurer’s Pouch, Digital OST, Digital Artbook, and Digital Character Sheets.

(PS5) – 72-hour Early Access to Act 1, Divinity Bard Song Pack, Exclusive Dice Theme, Treasures from Rivellon Pack, Adventurer’s Pouch, Digital OST, Digital Artbook, and Digital Character Sheets. Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition (PC, PS5) All of the content from the Digital Deluxe Edition, as well as an Exclusive Collector’s Edition Dice Skin and a PS5 or PC skin. The physical items include a Mind Flayer vs. Drow Diorama, Hardcover Art Book, Tadpole Keyring, Baldur’s Gate 3 d20, Character Sheets, Stickers, Cloth Map of Faerun, Magic: The Gathering Booster Packs, and Collector’s Edition Certificate.

What Playable Races Will Be In Baldur’s Gate 3 At Launch?

Larian Studios has confirmed that all of the D&D 5E Player’s Handbook playable races will appear in Baldur’s Gate 3, alongside some new races and subraces. The races that will appear in the game at launch are:

Dragonborn (Brass Dragonborn, Black Dragonborn, Blue Dragonborn, Brass Dragonborn, Bronze Dragonborn, Copper Dragonborn, Gold Dragonborn, Green Dragonborn, Red Dragonborn, Silver Dragonborn, and White Dragonborn)

(Brass Dragonborn, Black Dragonborn, Blue Dragonborn, Brass Dragonborn, Bronze Dragonborn, Copper Dragonborn, Gold Dragonborn, Green Dragonborn, Red Dragonborn, Silver Dragonborn, and White Dragonborn) Drow (Lolth Drow and Seldarine Drow)

(Lolth Drow and Seldarine Drow) Dwarf (Duergar, Hill Dwarf, and Mountain Dwarf)

(Duergar, Hill Dwarf, and Mountain Dwarf) Elf (High Elf and Wood Elf)

(High Elf and Wood Elf) Githyanki

Gnome (Deep Gnome, Forest Gnome, and Rock Gnome)

(Deep Gnome, Forest Gnome, and Rock Gnome) Halfling (Lightfoot Halfling and Strongheart Halfling)

(Lightfoot Halfling and Strongheart Halfling) Half-Elf (Drow Half-Elf, High Half-Elf, and Wood Half-Elf)

(Drow Half-Elf, High Half-Elf, and Wood Half-Elf) Human

Half-Orc

Tiefling (Asmodeus Tiefling, Mephistopheles Tiefling, and Zariel Tiefling)

What Character Classes/Subclasses Will Be In Baldur’s Gate 3 At Launch?

Larian Studios has confirmed that all of the D&D 5E Player’s Handbook playable classes will appear in Baldur’s Gate 3, alongside some new subclasses. The classes/subclasses that will appear in the game at launch are:

Barbarian (Berserker, Wildheart, and Wild Magic)

(Berserker, Wildheart, and Wild Magic) Bard (College of Lore, College of Swords, and College of Valor)

(College of Lore, College of Swords, and College of Valor) C leric (Knowledge Domain, Life Domain, Light Domain, Nature Domain, Tempest Domain, Trickery Domain, War Domain)

(Knowledge Domain, Life Domain, Light Domain, Nature Domain, Tempest Domain, Trickery Domain, War Domain) Druid (Circle of Land, Circle of Moon, and Circle of Spores)

(Circle of Land, Circle of Moon, and Circle of Spores) Fighter (Battle Master, Champion, and Eldritch Knight)

(Battle Master, Champion, and Eldritch Knight) Monk (Way of the Four Elements, Way of the Open Hand, and Way of the Shadow)

(Way of the Four Elements, Way of the Open Hand, and Way of the Shadow) Paladin (Oath of the Ancients, Oath of Devotion, Oath of Vengeance, and Oathbreaker)

(Oath of the Ancients, Oath of Devotion, Oath of Vengeance, and Oathbreaker) Ranger (Beast Master, Hunter, and Gloom Stalker)

(Beast Master, Hunter, and Gloom Stalker) Rogue (Arcane Trickster, Assassin, and Thief)

(Arcane Trickster, Assassin, and Thief) Sorcerer (Draconic Bloodline, Storm Sorcery, and Wild Magic)

(Draconic Bloodline, Storm Sorcery, and Wild Magic) Warlock (The Archfey, The Fiend, and The Great Old One)

(The Archfey, The Fiend, and The Great Old One) Wizard (Abjuration School, Conjuration School, Divination School, Enchantment School, Evocation School, Necromancy School, Illusion School, and Transmutation School)

Will Any Classic Baldur’s Gate Characters Appear In Baldur’s Gate 3?

Hamsters and Rangers everywhere rejoice as some of the characters from Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate 2 will be playable in Baldur’s Gate 3. It has been confirmed that Minsc and Jaheria will be party members in Baldur’s Gate 3, joined by Boo, the miniature giant space hamster. This time, they will have new voice actors, with Matthew Mercer voicing Minsc and Tracy Wiles voicing Jaheria.

Latest Baldur’s Gate 3 Trailers

Baldur’s Gate 3 has had many trailers over the years, but we won’t share all of them here because the game has changed a great deal since it was first announced, with many additions, graphical changes, and shifts in how the party members are used. The most recent trailer shows the city of Baldur’s Gate in action, with the player able to go on a Grand Theft Auto-style rampage if they so choose.

The Release Date Reveal Trailer also shows the game in close to its final form. This trailer also included General Ketheric Thorm, one of the main villains in the game, who is voiced by J.K. Simmons.

2023 has been a packed year in terms of new releases, with many already competing for the title of Game of the Year. Baldur’s Gate 3 has the chance to swoop in and steal the hearts and minds of fans around the world, along with introducing lots of new players to the world of D&D 5E. It’s nearly time to gather your party and venture forth, so long as Larian Studios doesn’t delay the game again.