Baldur’s Gate 3 Delayed On PS5 & Coming Earlier On PC

It’s either a very good or horribly bad day for Baldur’s Gate 3 fans, depending on the platform you own, as the game has had its release date pushed forward on PC and has been slightly delayed on PS5. This means the PC audience will have a whole extra month to experience the game, while the PS5 owners must wait before they can gather their party before venturing forth.

The release date for Baldur’s Gate 3 has changed many times over the years, as the game has infamously been delayed on many occasions. As of the last official announcement, Baldur’s Gate 3 was set to launch on both PC and PS5 on August 31, with Larian recently showing off footage of the titular city for the first time, suggesting that the game was nearly complete.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Launches On PC August 3 & PS5 On September 6

Larian Studios has released a new community update on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam page, revealing another Panel From Hell event is coming on July 7. But it wouldn’t be a Baldur’s Gate 3 announcement without at least one delay. According to Larian, the expected August 31 release date is now defunct. Instead, Baldur’s Gate 3 launches on PC on August 3, while the PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3 has been delayed to September 6.

The reason given for this switcheroo is that the developers are working hard to ensure that Baldur’s Gate 3 will run at 60fps on PS5 at launch. The post also mentioned that there are still plans to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox Series X in the future, but they want to ensure that the game is working properly before they confirm a port.

Larian claims that bringing the date forward will give people more time to play it, which feels like an admission that they’re moving it away from Starfield. This, of course, isn’t the case for the PS5 version, where Baldur’s Gate 3 is launching on the same day as Starfield. But, Starfield isn’t coming to PS5, so at least Sony fans will have one big game to play on that day.

It’s a shame that there was one more Baldur’s Gate 3 delay, but at least it’s small and only restricted to one platform. At least the PC fans who have been supporting the game throughout its Early Access period will be among the first to strap on their sword, prepare their spells, and return to the Forgotten Realms.