Baldur’s Gate 3 Fan Torn Over Using Power Of The Tadpoles

Baldur’s Gate 3 gives players the power to mold the game’s story and gameplay with every decision they make. Still, not all choices come easy, as this fellow BG3 player has come to find out.

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player is finding themselves in a sticky situation, torn over the use of the infamous tadpole powers. These peculiar powers are acquired via the tadpole that’s put inside your head at the beginning of the game, but they provide god-like abilities in return.

I mean, having the ability to perform supernatural feats thanks to those slimy suckers living in your skull? Sign me right up. But, as with all things in BG3, the tadpole powers come with some serious baggage. These tadpoles can turn you into a full-blown Mind Flayer in just a few days. So, one has to wonder, is it worth it?

BG3 Players Divided: To Tadpole or Not to Tadpole

In Baldur’s Gate 3, fellow players are starkly divided – some chanting praises for the tadpole-induced abilities. In contrast, others raise their eyebrows in skepticism. And our confused player? They’re standing right at the crossroads, stuck in a deadlock. To use or not to use? That is the question. Should they risk becoming a tentacled menace in exchange for god-like powers?

In the BG3 Reddit forum, abjectwhale stumbled upon two back-to-back threads with conflicting views on the tadpole powers. One urged them to embrace the powers with insatiable enthusiasm, while the other warned of dire consequences if they dared to use them. Talk about mixed messages.

This dilemma serves as a reminder that even in fantastical adventures, choices can be challenging. But, hey, isn’t that what gaming is all about? In the world of role-playing games, sometimes you’ve got to take the plunge — tadpole or not.

And as we wait for an update on our conflicted player’s decision, let’s raise a toast to the chaos that ensues when fantasy meets player choice. Cheers to Baldur’s Gate 3, where the power of the tadpoles turns the tide in more ways than one.