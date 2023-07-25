Baldur’s Gate 3 Hype Is Making Gamers Healthier

When it comes to gaming excitement, one title stands tall, promising epic quests and thrilling battles: Baldur’s Gate 3. The anticipation surrounding this highly awaited game has reached a fever pitch.

PC fans eagerly await August 3rd for its release, excited for the game’s ambitious scope and the potential to become an all-time RPG great. But little did we know that this excitement would unexpectedly impact gamers’ lives. The BG3 Reddit community has discovered an unusual side effect of the prelaunch hype for Baldur’s Gate 3 – making them healthier.

How Baldur’s Gate 3 Is Changing Gamers Sleep Schedules For the Better

In a Reddit thread, straiffix started a sharing circle stating that they are going to bed earlier to make time pass faster and get to the BG3 release date quicker. Another Reddit user pointed out that this ultimately turns sleeping into a mundane way to time travel into the future.

Gamers across the Reddit-sphere chimed in, sharing their newfound commitment to healthier sleeping schedules. One user humorously stated, while another enthusiastically laid out their impressive gaming timetable, “5 am to Noon and 8 pm to 10 pm.”

The hype for Baldur’s Gate 3 seems to have turned into a training ground for disciplined sleep routines. Another user revealed, “I’m going to sleep earlier and earlier… so I can wake up earlier and, ultimately, use my morning hours, which are my most active time, to play BG3.”

Who would have thought that the wait for a video game could lead to healthier lifestyle choices? Baldur’s Gate 3’s ability to motivate gamers to improve their sleep patterns might be an anomaly in the gaming world, but it’s undoubtedly a positive one. While the game is expected to challenge players on its hardest difficulty level and possibly make them cry, it’s heartwarming to see that it brings joy to those who now enjoy a good night’s rest.