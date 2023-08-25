Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 1 Brings Much-Needed Kissing Fixes

The first major patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 has gone live, bringing numerous fixes to the game, including some alterations to the kissing scenes. Many of these fixes are badly needed, as Baldur’s Gate 3 shipped with a number of issues, some of them only minor annoyances, while some can derail a run if you’re not regularly saving.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has already received several hotfixes since launch, many of which have dealt with the biggest issues in the game. Unfortunately, these hotfixes haven’t always done the job, with some causing issues with the Larian launcher, while the most recent one needed to be reissued following a bunch of save file issues that it caused.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s First Patch Is Live

Image Via Larian Studios

Larian has announced on Steam that the first Baldur’s Gate 3 patch is now live. According to the post, the game includes over 1,000 updates, including fixes for nearly every single aspect of the game. Chief among these are bug fixes, but many balancing issues have been resolved, and upgrades made to abilities that weren’t working correctly.

Surprisingly, many fixes are made to the kissing visuals in Baldur’s Gate 3, with special notice given to improvements regarding kissing scenes between small and medium-sized people. A lot of these have been applied to the Origin characters, as these had issues matching up with other models, along with numerous clipping problems related to kissing.

Changes have also been made to the game’s difficulty, with Orin the Red now having higher hit points and Armor Class, while Grym has been made stronger in the Tactician Mode. Those playing in Explorer Mode will also have an easier time, as their maximum hit point value has increased from 50% to 100%.

The first patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 is much needed and unlikely to be the last. Following the recent revelation that Baldur’s Gate 3 has tons of cut content, there will likely be a lot of patches in the years to come, which will hopefully fix all of the lingering issues with the game, as well as include the quests and storylines that were taken out at a later point during development.