Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 1 Patch Notes – Bug Fixes Arrive on Launch Day

We’re well into our first day with Larian Studios’ successful launch of Baldur’s Gate 3, and the world is already beyond excited to dive into the game after years of being in early access. Nearly everyone has jumped onto the game now that it’s here, and Larian Studios has released the patch notes for the first hotfix to the game.

The notes are relatively straightforward, and many of them are to be expected for an RPG of this size. In addition to the patch notes for Hotfix #1, the team at Larian Studios is beyond excited for players to get into the game, and share their excitement about finally having Baldur’s Gate 3 officially released.

Larian Studios Celebrates Baldur’s Gate 3 Launch with Hotfix #1 – Patch Notes

The team at Larian Studios has been hard at work creating as smooth of a launch as possible for Baldur’s Gate 3 fans. The latest hotfix tackles over 150 bugs and issues that players have experienced, and it looks like not too many of them have been game-breaking, thankfully, except for the occasionally reported crash to the desktop.

Hotfix #1 is now live for Baldur's Gate 3.

This hotfix tackles over 150 bugs and issues, including several fixes to split screen.



Read More: https://t.co/0I05sFAaGE pic.twitter.com/v9usHUoCzr — Larian Studios re-rolled the D8 🥳 (@larianstudios) August 4, 2023

We’re still busy working our way through our first campaign, but we’ve already shared our initial thoughts on what we’ve seen in our review in-progress. So far, it’s been positive, but we want to want to dive further into the game before providing a respectable score to such as massive title like Baldur’s Gate 3.

Here’s everything in Baldur’s Gate 3’s first hotfix, and the entire patch notes.

Crashes and Blockers

Fixed possibly getting stuck in a dialogue in the first confrontation with a major boss.

Fixed a rare issue where player character states would not update properly after dying.

Fixed a crash that could occur related to one of Astarion’s cinematic dialogues in the endgame.

Fixed a crash that could occur when loading an old savegame while at Last Light.

Fixed a crash that could occur when using the brain reader in the Colony.

Fixed an issue that could cause you to get stuck in a loading screen when loading a savegame after dying.

Fixed a blocker during Character Creation preventing you from progressing if you chose a Zariel tiefling as your Guardian.

Fixed a potential crash triggered by the light system.

Added an error message to prevent crashes being caused by mods when starting the game.

Disabled Larian Account cross-saves temporarily to solve an issue blocking loads and saves. Steam cross-saves are unaffected.

Fixed a startup crash with the Steam API.

Fixed a crash that could occur when quick-loading a game while a container or corpse was open for looting.

Fixed a crash that could happen if an item unlocked a spell for a game entity without stats.

Fixed a crash that could occur when switching a race or a class in Character Creation.

Fixed potential crashes that could occur when closing screens like the options menu or when ending dialogues.

Fixed a potential crash when an enemy tries to use the Motivator during combat in the Steel Watch Foundry.

Fixed a blocker that could occur if you choose to attack the Emperor during a dialogue after you side with him.

Fixed a crash in PhysX.

Multiplayer

Players will now correctly join cinematic dialogues that require all players to be present if they were listening in previously.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to listen in on private dialogues using the context menu.

Fixed an issue causing players to get stuck and not be able to join a dialogue if someone else is already in a dialogue.

Gameplay

Fixed hair physics on drow and elf male strong body types.

Fixed an issue causing phase spiders to skip their turn in combat if they’re standing on a web that’s been destroyed.

Fixed an issue with dice rolling, where retrying could cause the roll to fail if you were applying bonuses and clicking really fast.

Duplicate spells no longer appear on followers’ hotbars and you can no longer customise their radial menus. (Important to note: followers are not companions or full party members.)

Fixed Dark Urge randomisation in Character Creation for non-white dragonborn characters.

Fixed an issue preventing you from interacting with Withers in one of the camp locations.

UI

Fixed issues in cinematic dialogues when listening in.

Fixed an issue causing the character models for half-orcs, dragonborn, and half-elves to not update correctly when unequipping armour in the character sheet.

Fixed some issues with prepared spells during Level Up, when multiclassing.

Hid the version number during dialogues.

Fixed splitscreen cinematics showing sampling garbage.

Audio

Fixed audio issues with grunts, shouts, and moans across gameplay and cinematics.

Fixed a line being cut off when speaking to the Restless Myconid in the Underdark.

Removed a clicking sound during the credits.

Fixed audio levels in a dialogue with Mayrina in the Lower City.

Engine

Fixed a bug causing textures to appear in bright, neon colours.

Fixed a splitscreen issue causing characters to remain invisible after a dialogue ends.

Fixed an aspect ratio issue when FSR is active during splitscreen.

Fixed surface texture details not updating when changing Texture Detail in the game video options.

Cinematics