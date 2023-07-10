Baldur’s Gate 3 Welcomes Lady Dimitrescu Actor As Major Villain, Will Misty Step On Players

The identity of one of the main antagonists in Baldur’s Gate 3 has been revealed as Orin the Red, and they will be played by Maggie Robertson, the same performer behind Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village. This is the third antagonist announced for the game, alongside General Ketheric Thorm (J.K. Simmons) and Lord Enver Gortash (Jason Isaacs), rounding out a trio of actors who are well-known for playing villains.

In the original Baldur’s Gate games, the overarching plot involved a struggle between the Bhaalspawn: children of the deceased God of Murder, who were all fighting for his throne. The true antagonist in Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently unclear, as the Early Access content was centered around the protagonist’s struggle to remove a Mind Flayer parasite from their head, but we know there will be multiple foes in the game.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 Will Feature A Serial Killer Origin Playthrough

Maggie Robertson Will Be Playing Orin The Red In Baldur’s Gate 3

Image via Capcom

It’s not just Mind Flayers and their servants who will be foes in Baldur’s Gate 3, as there are even greater forces of evil at work. One of these threats will have a familiar voice, as Eurogamer revealed that Maggie Robertson will be playing Orin the Red, one of the main villains in Baldur’s Gate 3. Robertson has yet to confirm this via social media.

Orin the Red is a shapeshifting enemy who is committing murders within the sprawling city of Baldur’s Gate. This could tie her into the cult of Bhaal, who were also active in the city during the events of the Baldur’s Gate: Descent into Avernus D&D campaign. Bhaal was the driving force behind the plot in the old games, so maybe Orin the Red could be a new Bhaalspawn or a high-ranking member of the faith, who wants to make the streets run red.

It’s currently unclear whether Roberston will just be providing the voice for Orin the Red or whether she will be providing the motion capture for the game. Robertson has a history of doing motion capture for her characters, including Lady Dimitrescu, so there’s a chance she is also the body of Orin the Red in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Need Extra Wardrobe Time, Demanding Early Character Creator Access

Poor Ethan Winters (or not so poor, depending on your interests) had to spend a portion of Resident Evil Village being chased by a giant woman. Luckily for the Baldur’s Gate 3 players, they can play larger races, such as the Dragonborn, and can boost their size even more, using the Enlarge spell to meet Orin the Red eye to eye. Or, you can lean into it and play a Halfling… a very slow Halfling.