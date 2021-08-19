What is the exact release time of Battlefield 2042? – preload times, unlock times, and file sizes
Ready for war.
As Battlefield 2042 plans to return the series to the modern-day, introducing fun new modes, Specialists, and all manner of weapons and vehicles to use, people are getting very excited for the release. Anybody who was turned off by recent installments seems to be willing to jump on the hype train for the upcoming release.
In this guide, you will find an assortment of important information such as preload times, unlock times, and files sizes. The information will not be complete at the moment, as not all the information is available for all platforms. We will be updating this guide as more information is made public by DICE and EA.
Preload Information
- PC – Pre-load (Oct 11) 10AM PDT / 6PM BST / 7PM CEST
Release Date and Times
PC
- Gold/Ultimate Editions (Oct 15) 12AM PDT / 8AM BST / 9AM CEST
- Standard Edition (Oct 22) 12AM PDT / 8AM BST / 9AM CEST
PC Requirements
Minimum system requirements:
- Intel Core i5 6600K or AMD FX-8350 CPU
- 8GB of RAM
- 4GB of video memory
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 560 GPU
Recommended system requirements:
- Intel Core i7 4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU
- 16GB of RAM
- 8GB of video memory
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT GPU
- 64-bit version of Windows 10