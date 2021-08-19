What is the exact release time of Battlefield 2042? – preload times, unlock times, and file sizes

As Battlefield 2042 plans to return the series to the modern-day, introducing fun new modes, Specialists, and all manner of weapons and vehicles to use, people are getting very excited for the release. Anybody who was turned off by recent installments seems to be willing to jump on the hype train for the upcoming release.

In this guide, you will find an assortment of important information such as preload times, unlock times, and files sizes. The information will not be complete at the moment, as not all the information is available for all platforms. We will be updating this guide as more information is made public by DICE and EA.

Preload Information

PC – Pre-load (Oct 11) 10AM PDT / 6PM BST / 7PM CEST

Release Date and Times

PC

Gold/Ultimate Editions (Oct 15) 12AM PDT / 8AM BST / 9AM CEST

Standard Edition (Oct 22) 12AM PDT / 8AM BST / 9AM CEST

PC Requirements

Minimum system requirements:

Intel Core i5 6600K or AMD FX-8350 CPU

8GB of RAM

4GB of video memory

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 560 GPU

Recommended system requirements: