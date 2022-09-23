Behaviour Interactive finally takes initiatives against prevalent cheating in Dead by Daylight

In a new blog post from studio Behaviour Interactive, the Dead by Daylight developers have finally addressed the prevalent cheating issues that have plagued its servers for years. Following Otzdarva’s most recent video detailing his recurring experiences with stream snipers and cheaters, it seems Behaviour Interactive has had no choice but to inform the Dead by Daylight community of its action plan on how to address the unwelcome and widespread presence of cheaters in-game.

Behaviour Interactive’s forum post, simply titled “Update on Cheating,” presents a roadmap of how the developers are going to be addressing cheating from now until 2023 and beyond. The studio’s main course of action includes automatic and manual bans for players abusing cheating software in-game. In collaboration with their anti-cheat partner, Easy Anti-Cheat, if the program detects a user utilizing any cheating software, their account will be automatically banned. By contrast, manual bans will be based on player reports in order to manually block cheaters using software not detected by the anti-cheat program.

Additionally, in-game countermeasures will also be added to both the game client and dedicated servers in order to lessen the impact of troublesome hackers on the overall player experience. Because content creators and streamers are often the targets of these exploits, Behaviour Interactive’s first countermeasure, slated to release this fall, is designed to prevent player sniping — in other words, targeting a specific player and forcefully joining their lobby.

Further actions moving forward include failsafes to commonly exploited portions of the game, implementing server-side validation, and improvements to both player support tools and the in-game report system. Though cheating is now being addressed by the developers, Behaviour Interactive still recommends actively making use of the in-game cheat system in order to foster a healthy and enjoyable experience for all Dead by Daylight players.