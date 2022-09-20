Dead by Daylight streamer Otzdarva is “worn down by stream snipers,” may switch to different games

Cheaters and stream snipers have always been an unwelcome but lingering presence in any online multiplayer game. Dead by Daylight continues to suffer from these unwanted troublemakers as the developer Behaviour Interactive persistently turns a blind eye to the pleas of the player base. Streamers and content creators are often the targets of these exploits. Dead by Daylight content creator and a pillar of the community Otzdarva has nearly had enough after suffering through multiple instances of having to face off against stream snipers and hackers.

In a video, Otzdarva released titled “DBD is becoming really unfun to stream,” he details how playing Dead by Daylight has become increasingly stressful for him as the number of cheaters he faces continues to remain high. Otzdarva goes on to state how a surge of stream snipers persistently monitor his channel to match up and ruin his experience and his popular 50-win streak series on YouTube. He summarizes the video by explaining that the experience is akin to “showing up to a party, but you’re so scared of everything that you’re wearing a Hazmat suit.” That is an apt description, considering the lengths he has had to go through in order to complete a match.

The video has shed light on problems that have always been a consistent presence within Dead by Daylight. Yet, it remains to be seen whether Behaviour Interactive will address these rampant issues that the player base continues to face. This latest appeal from a respected community figure might change the developers’ minds, but whether it does or not, Otzdarva seems to be nearing the end of his patience with Dead by Daylight.