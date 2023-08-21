Bethesda’s Pete Hines Responses to Criticism of Starfield’s Start Menu

A lot of players love Bethesda’s games, but that’s not to say they are always as polished as they should be on release. Even so, many enjoy the developer’s ability to create vast worlds to explore however they choose to, and everyone is just as excited to see how Starfield will deliver this experience.

Well, almost everyone, some people are more concerned with the game’s start menu, which apparently is designed by a team that “didn’t care.”

Starfield Start Screen Has Caused Quite the Controversy Thanks to Its Simplicity

This whole start screen controversy started a few days ago on August 19, when an X/Twitter user named @Grummz, a former developer for Blizzard, took to social media and tweeted what is probably one of the most bizarre takes of the year.

In the tweet, he argues that the game’s main menu was an indicator of its rushed development or a lack of care from the developers, suggesting its relatively simple appearance is indicative of the developers’ pride in their work, or in his eyes, lack thereof. Of course, nobody agreed with this take, and now even Bethesda’s own Pete Hines has chimed in to defend his colleagues.

Hine’s responded to a fan who tagged him in the original post, and Hine did not mince words, stating, “Having an opinion is one thing. Questioning out a developer’s “care” because you would have done it differently is highly unprofessional coming from another “dev.” This is accompanied by other users sharing the same sentiment or just joking and laughing at how petty this take is. Some even cited other games that share similarly simple main menus, such as Ghost of Tsushima and Skyrim, and how this comparison is quite frankly absurd.

While this one player seems to be upset, albeit by a perplexing reason, others have not had their hype diminished and are excitedly awaiting the game’s launch next month. As for Bethesda, they have been busy building excitement with a slew of marketing, including a collaboration with Adam Savage, and releasing the game’s timeline with details on the game’s history.

Players don’t have much longer to wait, as Starfield is set to release on August 6 for PC and Xbox Series X/S, with five-day early access available for players who purchase the premium edition.