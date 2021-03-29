Black Ops Cold War Season Two: Reloaded DLC release date, file size revealed

After a handful of teases at incoming content, developer Treyarch Studios has divulged that Season Two: Reloaded is indeed coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Set to debut this week, the massive DLC package will bring along new multiplayer maps and modes, as well as more zombie action in the battle royale and Outbreak.

Releasing worldwide on March 30 at 11 PM PT (or March 31 at 2 AM ET), Season Two: Reloaded is slated to finally deliver multiplayer maps Miami Strike, Mansion, and Golova, alongside a new 40-player Hardpoint game mode. Outside the battlefield, the update will premiere an enticing new Gunsmith Custom feature, ultimately letting players to mix and match attachments from multiple blueprints.

For Zombies Outbreak fans, a new portal will arrive on the Ural Mountains map, sending gunners to a nighttime version of Sanatorium. The area will introduce a new Dirt Bike vehicle and objective that will continue the Dark Aether storyline. Speaking of Zombies, Treyarch has pointed to more locations in Warzone to be overrun with the undead, with players expecting it to be a catalyst for Verdansk’s eventual demise.

It was also announced that Warzone and Modern Warfare game file sizes are thankfully being reduced. The battle royale will be reduced by between 10.9 GB and 14.2 GB on all platforms. For those with both Warzone and Modern Warfare installed, the game file size will be cut down by more than 30 GB.

As for the Season Two: Reloaded file size, next-gen console users will see the update take up a light 12 to 14 GB, with current-gen and PC owners only having to use an additional 7 to 9 GB of space.

