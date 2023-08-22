Bladur’s Gate 3 Players Confused By Halsin’s Ability To Turn Into 3 Different Bears

Bladur’s Gate 3 has been referred to as the darker big brother of The Sims 4, which is hilarious but also pretty true. While the turn-base game has a lot of dark tones, it also has many things in it that don’t quite make sense yet. As many players already know, there is a lot of suggestive action that goes down with bears, but apparently, this character can be three different bears.

Halsin is a Wood Elf Druid, and players will have to bring him back after he gets captured by goblins in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, players are bringing out the math in order to solve why he has three different bears listed under his name as ones he can apparently turn into.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Use Math To Solve This Reddit Post

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Halsin has his own class actions, his being the Black Bear, which apparently turns him into a polar bear. But it gets even more confusing than just that; players can keep reading to then see it refers to the bear as a “Cave Bear,” too, which means three different types of bears are listed as one of his class actions which is super confusing.

While players really haven’t made sense of the post yet, many are making some comical jokes regarding what the image says. One user said, “If the cave is dark AND beyond the arctic circle, he can be all three.” Other users then made jokes about how they felt they were back in math class trying to figure out how to solve and make sense of the post.

For now, there is no definite reason as to why Halsin has three different bear types under his class actions, but it might just be another crazy thing that happens in Baldur’s Gate 3 that doesn’t make sense that players will just have to go along with.