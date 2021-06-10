Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4 – all new weapons, maps, Zombies content

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will further advance the franchise’s story, depicting the next chapter after Adler’s rescue. The Summer Game Fest presentation contained the first look of the season’s content, which will include maps, weapons, and plenty of new ground for Zombies players to cover. This content update will also include a new Operator, who appears to be yet another baddie wearing a mask. Season 4 of Call of Duty launches on June 17.

New maps in Season 4

Collateral (for 6v6 and 12v12 matches)

Amsterdam (for 2v2 Gunfight)

Hijacked from Black Ops 2 (for 6v6 matches)

Hijacked is from Treyarch’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, so fans of the series have the classic three-lane boat map to look forward to.

New Warzone content in Season 4

The Summer Game Fest trailer teases that Warzone, the battle royale game of the Call of Duty ecosystem, will “break orbit.” The footage showcases motorcycles, along with a crashed satellite in the Farmlands of Verdansk 1984 that will certainly be a new point of interest for players.

New Zombies content in Season 4

The pre-rerelease trailer for Season 4 also teases new maps for the Zombies mode of Black Ops Cold War; a few bits of gameplay show off a zoo, a clock tower, and what look like to be dragons and other giant mystical creatures stomping around. Whether this is a traditional Zombies map or for Outbreak was not confirmed by the initial trailer. However, the very end of the trailer gives a peek at another map (or a different part of the zoo map) that takes place in an underground subway.

New weapons in Season 4

Weapons in Call of Duty are usable across Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. The trailer included appearances from some new weapons: