Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War December 9 update – Patch notes

With Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s last update leading to a handful of game-breaking bugs, developer Treyarch has dropped another patch only 24 hours later in hopes of raising its quality of life. Aside from fixes, it surprisingly also adds the Miami map to the 12v12 Combined Arms playlist.

Most notably, this patch looks to resolve newfound map voting errors, along with certain maps not appearing in specific playlists. However, this will not fix the popular “Blackout Trial has ended” bug on Xbox, but Treyarch has stated on its website that it is “tracking” the issue.

Here are all of the changes now live from the December 9 update.

MULTIPLAYER

General

Restored map voting in playlists where it was unintentionally disabled.

Game Modes

Combined Arms Added Miami to Combined Arms map rotation.



Stability

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when the Field Mic was in use.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur in Search and Destroy.

ZOMBIES

Stability

Added general stability fixes.

Die Maschine

Weapons Added Pack-a-Punch camos for the Ray Gun.

Gameplay Addressed an issue where zombies could ignore the player after leaving the Dark Aether during certain side quests.



Onslaught (PS4/PS5)

Maps Added Nuketown ’84 back to the Onslaught map list.



GLOBAL

UI

General Addressed an issue where breadcrumbs could appear on locked items. Addressed an issue where menu breadcrumbs could return after going to Campaign. Addressed an issue where red artifacting could appear under the rewards in the After Action Report. Addressed an issue where white placeholder boxes could appear in place of the player’s Calling Card and Emblem during player inspection.

