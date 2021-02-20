Call of Duty: Mobile February 19 community update patch notes – Season 2 teaser, Battle Royale Blitz, Attack of the Undead 20 and more

Activision has released the final community update of February for Call of Duty: Mobile, giving the details about the upcoming season, modes, events and more. Additionally, the developers shared a timeline for some of the most demanded features in the game, and a bunch of bugs have also been fixed to enhance the gameplay experience. Below are the complete patch notes of the Call of Duty: Mobile February 19 community update.

COD Mobile Community Update Patch Notes (February 19)

Season 2 Teaser

We are about to have our first teasers for Season 2 release into the world this weekend! While Season 2 may still seem far away, with its March release date, there is only a few weekends left until we are ready to share it all with you. Keep an eye out on our social channels as we start to share details about that content each weekend.

Latest Events

Here is a quick look at all of the newest events and others launching throughout the next week:

02/15 – 02/21 ~ Gun Game Moshpit (MP)

Gun Game Moshpit (MP) 02/17 – 02/23 ~ Hackney Yard 24/7 (MP)

Hackney Yard 24/7 (MP) 02/17 – 02/23 ~ Group Combat (MP)

Group Combat (MP) 02/19 ~ The Last Season 1 Seasonal Challenges The SKS Marksman Rifle is now available

The Last Season 1 Seasonal Challenges 02/19 ~ Credit Store Update Hacker BR Class is now purchasable

Credit Store Update 02/19 – 03/11 ~ Pestilence Draw

Pestilence Draw 02/19 – 02/25 ~ Blitz Mode returns (BR)

Blitz Mode returns (BR) 02/19 – 02/28 ~ Attack of the Undead 20 (MP) Check out the Undertakers Storm: Swarm event

Attack of the Undead 20 (MP) 02/19 – 02/28 ~ New BR Class – Desperado Event

New BR Class – Desperado Event 02/22 – 02/28 ~ Shipment 24/7 (MP)

Shipment 24/7 (MP) 02/24 – 03/02 ~ Hardcore Collection (MP)

Hardcore Collection (MP) 02/26 – 03/04 ~ Warfare Mode (BR)

Warfare Mode (BR) 02/26 – 03/04 ~ Nailbiter Featured Event Task-based event for both BR and MP with a variety of rewards

Nailbiter Featured Event 02/26 – 03/04 ~ Homestretch Featured Event Login Event featuring a mixture of camo and currency rewards

Homestretch Featured Event

*All Dates UTC

Seasonal Challenges

The last of the Seasonal Challenges for Season 1 have arrived and now you can complete all seven of them! Throughout those challenges you can receive an epic weapon blueprint, 10s of thousands of Battle Pass XP, a new tactical grenade, dozens of camos, and now the new functional weapon – the SKS. This is the second Marksman Rifle to arrive in CODM and it is a fast firing (at least compared to the Kilo -Bolt Action) way to tackle mid-to-long range engagements.

BR Buff

This eight-part Seasonal Challenge, as you might expect, is entirely focused around completing tasks in Battle Royale. These various tasks consist of everything from using certain BR Classes to taking out enemies with an Annihilator (available only from Airdrops). For doing all of this you can grab a bit of BP XP of course, but also the following the rewards:

(Uncommon) Scout – Warp

(Uncommon) FHJ-18 – Warp

(Rare) ORV – Trance

(Common) New Marksman Rifle – SKS

New BR Class – Desperado

This is your class if you’ve ever played Multiplayer and wanted the Shield Turret scorestreak but in Battle Royale! With Desperado you can drop a stationary Shield Turret with unlimited ammo and unleash a rain of bullets on your enemies. This turret offers protection, but observant players will quickly find the vulnerabilities in that defensive shield.

However, all classes come with a passive perk and for Desperado we’ve brought back a Call of Duty classic – Last Stand. This old school perk used to make people rage quit back in the days of the original Modern Warfare (2007) due to how often it will surprise people. With Last Stand, you’ll pull out a pistol when you are downed and if you manage to take out an enemy in this state then you’ll revive yourself. Check it all out below:

Battle Royale Blitz

The newest Battle Royale mode is back once again and for the last time in Season 1: New Order! We’ll still have other BR modes coming, like Warfare the following week, but if you missed out on Blitz the first time then make sure to try it out now. A quick recap for anyone who missed it in our first update of Season 1, but Blitz is a fast-paced version of your usual classic Battle Royale.

You’ll drop into a smaller area of the map that is jam packed with supplies and on top of watching out for enemies you’ll have to keep an eye on the circle since it will be closing far quicker than normal. This mode is meant to give you a shorter, faster, and more action-packed alternative. Try it now until February 25th!

Attack of the Undead 20

The fan-favorite of Attack of the Undead is getting an upgrade! You heard about it on season launch when we revealed the existence of this mode variant, but for anyone unfamiliar Attack of the Undead 20 pushes you to bigger maps with more players. You will now have not only more allies to band together with against the swarm, but you’ll have (potentially) more undead swarming the map.

Image via Activision

This mode comes alongside the Undertakers Storm: Swarm event! This event is just an excuse to give you various rewards while playing Attack of the Undead 20. Just by playing the associated playlist you’ll start earning rewards like the MW11 or M4LMG – The Numbers on top of a calling card, sticker, and Purple XP Card. Simple, right? So just get out there and try your best to survive against the swarm!

Pestilence Draw

Every time we release a new functional weapon, like the SKS or FR .556, we have a way for you to earn it for free through an event or the BP, and a premium option available through the form of an epic or legendary blueprint. As we covered above in the Seasonal Challenges section, we have the new Marksman Rifle the SKS releasing today and through the Pestilence Draw you can find the first-ever blueprint of this classic rifle!

This legendary SKS blueprint is dubbed the Particle Splitter, both for its futuristic design but also because when you take out enemies it folds them into the fabric of existence. If you have no ide what we might mean by that, then don’t worry since we have a nifty video ready to show that effect off! Check it out along with the new Witch Doctor – Wrong Medicine:

Valentine’s Day Event

In our last community update we had mentioned that we planned for a Valentine’s Day event to drop on our official social media channels and in collaboration with many others. Unfortunately, we ran into last minute issues with executing and releasing this event.

However, we are determined to find a new time similarly appropriate to launch a similar event in Season 1 and we’ll share about that once we lock down a new plan. Don’t worry, we still always find a way to give out items to you all 😉

Feedback

Instead of bringing back new feedback this week, we are going to highlight and reference where you can find information on feedback topics we’ve covered since the Season 1 launch. We are doing this for both feedback and bug reports since we are seeing the same questions asked every week, sometimes even during the week we covered that topic in the community update. Instead, here is a list and a quick synopsis of each:

(Feb 12th) Do Not Disturb or Hidden Feature – No news, but it is a known request.

– No news, but it is a known request. (Feb 5th & 12th) China Version Content – China version content is subject to significant analysis before anything is added to the Global version.

– China version content is subject to significant analysis before anything is added to the Global version. (Feb 5th & 12th) Cheater Reports – Our Security & Enforcement teams are monitoring and updating anti-cheat to combat new cheaters, just like normal. No unusual issues noticed.

– Our Security & Enforcement teams are monitoring and updating anti-cheat to combat new cheaters, just like normal. No unusual issues noticed. (Feb 12th) Prestige or Additional Levels – No news, but we are acutely aware of this request.

– No news, but we are acutely aware of this request. (Feb 12th) Next Ranked Series – Coming alongside the next season and major update!

– Coming alongside the next season and major update! (Feb 5th) Voice Overs – Many are coming in the next update and we are doing more to call-out, share, and make these releases known.

– Many are coming in the next update and we are doing more to call-out, share, and make these releases known. (Feb 5th) Master of All Event – Thanks again for the positive feedback for these event rewards.

– Thanks again for the positive feedback for these event rewards. (Feb 5th) Season 2 Info – Like we mentioned earlier, this is finally starting to come as of this weekend! Almost there everyone.

– Like we mentioned earlier, this is finally starting to come as of this weekend! Almost there everyone. (Jan 26th) Improvements & Optimizations – This is where you can find various balance and weapon changes that were made at the launch of the season.

Bug Reports

Just to continue off of Feedback, this is also a list of every bug report we’ve addressed or brought up in the last several community updates. However, please note that we always have many other smaller issues being investigated and worked on in the background. Our team just tries to capture some of the most commonly discussed ones in the community.