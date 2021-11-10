Call of Duty: Mobile guest accounts will be deleted after Season 10 update

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 10 is about a week away and is expected to arrive on November 18 (UTC). The upcoming patch will introduce a ton of new content, including a Vacant map, PKM LMG, D13 SECTOR launcher, multiplayer modes, and much more. However, a major thing will be disappearing from the game that may result in the loss of in-game data for a lot of players.

All the guest accounts that players use to log into COD Mobile will get deleted with the Season 10 patch. The developers have asked everyone to link their guest account to Activision/Garena, Facebook, Google, or Apple to avoid and data loss.

Image via Activision

If you are one of them, you can do it by going to the in-game settings, where you will find the option to link your account on the top right corner of the screen. Players will also get a free weapon XP card as a reward for linking the guest account to any of the four platforms mentioned above.

If you fail to do so, you won’t be able to recover any of your data or progress, nor will Activision be able to provide any sort of assistance.