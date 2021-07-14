Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 – Activision teases Zombie’s return

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 update will be releasing in a few weeks, and Activision will start testing the new features from the update soon in the forthcoming public beta test build. The Season 6 update will add new maps, modes, weapons, a new Battle Pass, and much more.

Activision has shared the first teaser of the upcoming patch that almost confirms the return of Zombies to Call of Duty: Mobile. The description (Footage #110 Playback) of the video shared on the game’s official YouTube channel was an event in Call of Duty: Mobile China where players can encounter zombies.

The theme of the video is similar to the zombie map Die Maschine introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Also, the developers recently stated on Reddit that the return of zombies is not far away.

Image via Activision

Not only this, the developers stated on Reddit that the return of zombies is not far away. This is pretty exciting news for all the COD Mobile players as they have been waiting for some solid information regarding this for a few months now.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Zombies mode was removed in March 2020 even though it was quite popular among the players; however, Activision promised that it would return. The details in the new Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 teaser hint that the wait is almost over.