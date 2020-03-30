Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered releasing today, claims insider

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is reportedly launching today for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

A well-known Call of Duty leaker Okami claims that the remaster is releasing as soon as today for the platforms mentioned above.

It’s worth noting that Okami had already shared in previous tweets that the Modern Warfare 2 campaign would be making a comeback on Mar. 30, and that information has since then been corroborated by a series of circumstances.

First, we can find the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered box art appearing in Modern Warfare’s latest update, which has provided the solid ground to rumors previously pointing at a return of the iconic game from the franchise.

Okami on Twitter Me praying campaign actually releases tomorrow so I don’t look stupid

On top of that, PEGI and the South Korean equivalent have already filed ratings for the title, which is usually something preceding only shortly game releases. This move from Activision is not easy to comprehend, as the publisher has just launched a free-to-play battle royale game with Warzone, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare released last October.

There’s still Call of Duty Mobile on smartphones and tablets, and we’re told that a reboot of Black Ops is also coming later this year.

While the label is striving to keep releasing both premium and free experiences from the series, the risk is to saturate Call of Duty‘s market similar to what has happened with other IP in the past – think of Need for Speed. A risk that’s already behind the corner when it comes to annual games.

At the time being, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is still a rumor, so further evaluations will come at a later stage.