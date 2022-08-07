Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer reveal September 15, multiplayer beta begins September 16

The next generation of Call of Duty is almost in players’ hands. The official Call of Duty website announced today that the Call of Duty Next event will reveal details about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, featuring a full reveal of the multiplayer, Warzone 2.0, the mobile version of Warzone, and more. Like the official reveal for the 2019 reboot of Modern Warfare, popular Call of Duty streamers and content creators will be present at the event, playing the game in real time.

There will also be a number of unannounced details and informational bits slyly REDACTED out of the announcement. What isn’t REDACTED are the dates for the upcoming beta, where players everywhere will be able to jump into Modern Warfare 2 for the first time and put it through its paces. Starting September 16 and running through the 17th for early access PlayStation players who pre-ordered the Vault Edition, the beta will open for all other PlayStation users from the 18th to the 20th.

The second beta weekend will be for all players on all platforms and will be crossplay. Early access for Xbox and PC players opens September 22 and runs through the 23rd, then the floodgates open to all players regardless of platform or pre-order on the 24th, running through the 26th. PlayStation players don’t need to pre-order for early access to the second weekend, only Xbox and PC users.

The open beta will “feature a robust multiplayer experience going beyond the Core 6v6 experience with a variety of meticulously designed maps of various sizes, and an equally impressive set of Modes, Progression experiences, and other aspects” players will learn about during the Call of Duty Next presentation. Players who participate in the beta will also receive exclusive rewards, and players who pre-ordered the Vault Edition will have access to the core Task Force 141 operators — Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap — in the beta as well as the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault.

Lastly, Infinity Ward will reveal even more details about the game and its development between the beta and the official release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on October 28.