Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players have glitched into the Warzone 2.0 menu

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is right around the corner, and players are already getting into the game’s menu by accident. As many players have reported all over the internet, there seems to be a glitch right now in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 which accidentally opens up the menu for Warzone 2.0. Fans can’t do anything besides check their operators, their loadout, the store, and try to start a private Warzone match.

Most players would instantly crash when trying to start the private Warzone 2.0 match, but this one player managed to even get in a lobby with other fans and load the game for a bit, before crashing. One difference we could spot in the Warzone 2.0 menu was that the operators weren’t separated by their factions. However, besides that, everything was the same.

According to some fans on Reddit, the menu was accessible in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta as well. The players were able to enter the Warzone 2.0 menu by backing out of a game they were loading into. However, the same as now, if they tried to open anything, the game froze and crashed.

Fans don’t have to try to see the menu for themselves as the game is going to release in less than two weeks. At that point, they can start looking at their favorite game’s menu as much as they want. Players will also be able to enjoy Ranked Play in the coming year, as Black Ops Cold War League Play and Vanguard Ranked Play are going to be discontinued along with the release of Call of Duty Warzone 2.0.