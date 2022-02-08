Call of Duty Season Two roadmap outlines plans for new Warzone locations, Vanguard vehicles, Zombies Wonder Weapons

Activision has revealed a roadmap for Season Two of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard which details the upcoming vehicles, locations, new features, and Zombies Wonder Weapons coming to multiplayer.

The upcoming season is set to feature two new multiplayer maps, which will put players in the streets of Casablanca, Morocco, and inside a gondola traveling over a watchtower on fire and a large gulch. The upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard update will bring a new Ranked Play mode, which will be in beta when the update goes live.

The best defense is a heavily-armored offense. See what’s rolling into #Vanguard and #Warzone in Season Two—coming February 14th.



As for the Call of Duty: Vanguard update, the 2021 multiplayer game will add a new Ball Turret Gunner perk which activates after a 12-kill streak. On top of that players will also be getting new Armory and Mechanic perks plus a new throwable Sticky Bomb.

Speaking of new additions, Vanguard is also getting new ballistic weapons, melee tools, and energy-based Wonder Weapons which include the Ray Gun and Decimator Shield. New vehicles will be featured in the update as well, so players can look forward to getting into armored war machines, motorcycles, squad transport vehicles, and tanks when Season Two drops next week.

Speaking of maps, the update will add a new hub map and arenas with Terra Maledicta, a new zombies game mode that will feature new locations, allies, and foes. Players will be in the shoes of Kraft and his squad must acquire a lost page from the tome of rituals while facing off against Von List.

The dimension will shift in the mode as an undead assault kicks off in Egypt’s Eastern Desert as the portal to the Dark Aether opens alongside a new arena. New artifacts will help players in the fight while Vercanna the Last handles healing. Season Two of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to go live on February 14.