Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season Two trailer teases drivable tanks, new operators

Earlier in the week, the Call of Duty Twitter account made a brief note that players will need to “get ready for armored war machines,” leaving many confused as to what this could spell. Now, the first teaser for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone’s Season Two has shed a bit more light on the matter, as a swath of ally-driven tanks are displayed throughout the footage.

Although developers Raven Software and Sledgehammer Games have been mute on the topic of the second season’s content, the trailer seemingly confirms that tanks will return to the franchise in some form since being in Modern Warfare’s Ground War mode in 2019. Coincidently, prominent Call of Duty leaker ModernWarzone did claim last week on Twitter that the vehicle-centric mode is believed to come to Vanguard as soon as this month, but it has yet to be confirmed.

Speaking of leaks, the trailer gives a deeper look into what seems to be the trio of new incoming operators that appeared in alleged in-game shots last month. If the rumors are true, these characters will go by Anna, Gustavo, and Thomas, and the trailer does reveal that these operators will have some sort of winter-themed cosmetic bundle — likely to debut via the Season Two Battle Pass. As locations in these trailers tend to hint at future maps, it appears fans may also have themselves a new snowy location in the Alps as soon as Season Two’s start date.

The second season of Vanguard and Warzone is officially set to release on February 14, with it likely to have plenty more content than what has been revealed thus far. For one, it is known that Vanguard will introduce its own Ranked Play mode in just a matter of days.

via Call of Duty YouTube

