Call of Duty: Warzone players can now get Loadout Drops at the start of matches

If you weren’t a fan of the Loadout Drop changes during Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season One, good news — they’re being reverted. Now you’ll be able to get your drops at the start of a match instead of waiting around.

The Call of Duty Twitter account made the announcement, with more info provided on the official website. According to developer Raven Software, players will now “see Loadout Drops available to purchase in Buy Stations at any time, rather than restricting availability during a match’s opening minutes.” Note that this doesn’t affect Vanguard Royale (just Pacific), but it still means a certain pro Call of Duty player just lost a bet.

Loot up $10K 💰 and load out.



When Warzone Pacific Season Two arrives shortly, it “will further address gameplay optimization, balancing, game stability, and bugs,” according to Raven. The second season would have already started by now, but those ongoing bugs and balancing issues delayed it to a February 14 launch. Operators for the new season reportedly leaked too.

Of course, there’s a much bigger picture to consider with Call of Duty now that Xbox is set to acquire Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion. Many are wondering if the series will become an Xbox exclusive as a result of the deal. While the answer to that is still murky, a reported 2023 Warzone sequel may be the last on a PlayStation console.