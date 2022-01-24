Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 2 Operators reportedly leak

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific and Vanguard have had their second seasons delayed due to ongoing bugs and weapon balancing issues, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we have to wait to learn more about what new content they’re bringing. A fresh leak may have revealed the trio of new Operators joining the roster.

Originally posted by @ZestyCODLeaks, three images seem to reveal the faces of the new Operators coming to CoD. The originals from @ZestyCODLeaks have been stricken from Twitter due to copyright issues — potentially lending credence to the leaks. Thankfully @JulesLeaks snagged the images, which you can check out below. Reportedly, the operators are named Anna (of Austrian descent), Gustavo (background unknown), and Thomas (Canadian-Spanish). While Anna is said to be included with the Season 2 battle pass, Gustavo and Thomas are supposedly only available through Operator bundles.

This set of leaks is only one part of the buzz around Call of Duty and publisher Activision Blizzard right now. With Microsoft’s $70 billion acquisition of the company, we may see a halt in Call of Duty’s annual release schedule in the near future — that’s according to Bloomberg. Meanwhile, PlayStation fans are understandably wondering if Call of Duty will remain available on those consoles, but Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that it will.