Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season Two delayed due to ongoing bugs and weapon balancing issues

Having informed the community of its games’ multitude of problems just last week, developers Raven Software and Sledgehammer Games have now revealed that they will be delaying Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific’s second season to prioritize incoming patches. In result, players of the multiplayer and battle royale will now have to wait almost an additional two more weeks for Season Two.

In an announcement on the Call of Duty website, the developers stated that Season Two’s release date will be moving from February 2 to February 14, as “more needs to be done” in terms of quality of life improvements. Although it isn’t clear what players can specifically expect from these updates, the announcement hints that potential weapon balancing and console stability fixes may arrive before the start of the next season.

Earlier in the month, the franchise’s Twitter account posted in a formal statement that it was aware of fans’ frustrations with the current state of the games. It also went on to list several known issues being worked on, such as glitches making opponents invisible, as well as matchmaking issues in both Vanguard and Warzone.

As for the shooters’ next batch of DLC, the franchise has been rather mute as to what is to come from Season Two. However, due to the delay, a roadmap of what it entails isn’t likely to appear until early next month.