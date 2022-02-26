Celeste developer receives their Game Award after YouTuber buys it on eBay

Extremely OK Games, the developer behind the 2018 hit indie game Celeste, has finally received their Best Independent Game award from The Game Awards over three years later.

This episode came to light after a Call of Duty YouTuber by the handle PrestigeIsKey released a video on his channel explaining how he purchased the award on eBay, thinking that it was a replica for $375. The content creator spoke on how he has been looking for a replica of a TGA award to serve as something in his collection.

Prestige mentions in his video that the seller generally sells car parts, so he has no idea how they came across the award. All that the listing had provided was “came from one of our liquidation sources. Other than that, we don’t have any other information on the origin of this item.”

Prestige reached out to Heidy Motta, the Operations Manager at Extremely OK Games, asking about the award. Motta responded with, “We never received the trophy.” The Celeste developer decided to reimburse the money that Prestige paid to get the trophy and that they would also send signed copies of the game.

Gamepur has reached out to The Game Awards for comment and will update this story accordingly as it progresses.