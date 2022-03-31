Chrono Cross remaster won’t include the original soundtrack, Square Enix clarifies

Back when it announced Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, Square Enix said that, among the changes, there will be a newly refined soundtrack from the original game’s composer, Yasunori Mitsuda. Although purists will be able to switch to the original music if they wanted. Turns out, however, that was never the case.

Recently, Square Enix updated its blog post announcement with an addendum clarifying that only the refined soundtrack will be available in the remaster, and the original statement was an error on its part. You can still see the original blog post on Reddit, where it said that fans can “switch between the original and refined soundtracks.” Square Enix doesn’t provide any explanation for how this mistake even happened, why it took about a month for it to be corrected, or why the original soundtrack isn’t included in the first place.

It’s rather surprising that the original music is being omitted when there are other RPG remasters and remakes that do allow players to switch between the new and old soundtracks. Examples include Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition and Square Enix’s own remasters of Final Fantasy X and Legend of Mana.

Fortunately, this is the only detail Square Enix had to correct. The Chrono Cross remaster will definitely allow you to swap between the original and updated visuals, which includes character models, fonts, illustrations, and filtered backgrounds.