Bayonetta 3, Babylon’s Fall developer Platinum Games is open to being acquired if it keeps its “freedom”

Acquisitions seem to be spreading like wildfire right now. Microsoft is set to acquire Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion, and Sony is scooping up Bungie for $3.6 billion. Questions about who’s getting bought next are being asked constantly, and Platinum Games is the latest studio to ponder the possibility.

Platinum Games CEO Atushi Inaba is up for it, according to an interview with VGC, but being able to preserve the studio’s freedom is paramount. “The most important thing for us is to have the freedom to make the games that we want to make,” Inaba explained. “So I would not turn anything down, as long as our freedom was still respected.” Microsoft has been public about wanting to acquire a Japanese studio to expand the Xbox brand in that region, and under the right conditions, it sounds like Platinum Games could be the one.

Inaba also commented on the Activision Blizzard acquisition, clarifying that Platinum’s desire for freedom isn’t a dig on what’s happening over there. “I don’t think Microsoft is going to start micromanaging Activision to where they take away all their freedom,” he said. “I think there’s going to be a lot of mutual respect there, and I think Activision will be able to continue doing what they do best.” Of course, that hasn’t stopped reports about a 2023 Warzone sequel being the last one on a PlayStation console.

As for Platinum’s own plans, Bayonetta 3 and Babylon’s Fall are next on the docket. Those waiting for a Bayonetta 3 release date can jump into a Babylon’s Fall demo soon. That’ll be available starting Friday, February 25.