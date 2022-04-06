Controversial Yae Miko change reverted in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko, a playable character introduced in Version 2.5 of Genshin Impact, received some controversial changes in Version 2.6 of the game. Fans reacted to these changes in a significantly negative way, and HoYoverse has decided to roll back these changes in response.

These changes involved Yae Miko’s Elemental Skill, the Sesshou Sakura. The Sesshou Sakura is a deployable ability that strikes nearby enemies with lightning. The original functionality of the ability targeted enemies randomly, allowing the ability to spread its damage and Electro application amongst different enemies. However, HoYoverse changed the move in Version 2.6 to target enemies closest to the totems.

This created an issue where the ability would frequently target untargetable enemies, like those with shields, and was ultimately a net nerf as the move would attack fewer enemies than normal. Fans have also pointed out that the change trivializes her Constellation 2, which increases the attack range of her totems by 60%.

Due to negative fan reception, HoYoverse has rolled back the changes and given players 100 Primogems as compensation. They released the following message to all players’ mailboxes:

“We have made a rollback to the change to the character Yae Miko, whereby her Sesshou Sakura ability prioritizes attacks on the nearest opponent within range. After the rollback, Sesshou Sakura will randomly attack an enemy within range. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this has caused in your gaming experience.”