Cut Elden Ring NPC and unique questline discovered by dataminer

Elden Ring is massive game that can easily take over 100 hours of your time to beat. There just seems to be content wherever the player decides to venture off to. With that said, there is still a whole lot of content that was cut from the game that was recently discovered.

As mentioned by PCGamer, Lance McDonald, a data miner that has long been digging into FromSoftware titles, just put out a video going through some content that was not included in the base game of Elden Ring.

To start, McDonald was able to discover an entire quest line that has been removed. Towards the beginning of the game where the player normally meets Rodericka at Stormhill Shack, another character had initially been placed there named Monk Jigo.

The cut character had been “seduced by the good lady alcohol” and asks for the players help. Jigo would have requested the ingredients for “Dreambrew,” which is a liquor with magical properties. The Dreambrew quest ties into another piece of content that was seemingly removed from Elden Ring: sleeping animals that were scattered throughout the overworld. The sleeping animals would give off “Dream Mist” which would then be given to Jigo with the help of St. Trina’s Crystal Ball. For those who are unfamiliar, St. Trina is a character mentioned in the lore of Elden Ring and is associated with dreaming and sleep.

McDonald continued to show some more features of what the Dreambrew item could do. He gave the concoction to the merchant in Limgrave’s Church of Eleh. The brew put the merchant right to sleep and while the game’s audio was just the sounds of snoring, the subtitles showed something else. The subtitles described the merchant having a nightmare of being tortured by the frenzied flame.

From the sounds of it, the Dreambrew could have possibly been an item that players could have given to NPCs around the overworld that could potentially have shared some more context to the game’s lore and story. If only the item could be given to bosses to make them fall asleep it might have saved many hours in our play through.