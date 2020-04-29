Cynthia Spotlight returning to Pokemon Masters

Fans of the mobile Pokemon battle-simulator Pokemon Masters, are about to see the return of the Cynthia & Garchomp sync pair.

As announced through the Pokemon Masters Twitter, the limited-time event is starting on May 2. It is part of the upcoming Poke Fair, an in-game event to bring time-sensitive rewards and collectibles. Players saw Cynthia, originally, back in January, and now they will get another chance to nab the champion.

Pokémon Masters on Twitter 5★ Cynthia & Garchomp are coming soon to the sync pair scout! Check out their sync move-Earthquake of Ancient Lore! Using it unleashes Mega Garchomp! #PokemonMasters https://t.co/DUmImpQpcr

For those new to the world of Pokemon Masters, players take on the role of a Trainer and their own Pokemon, and then build a team of other trainers/Pokemon in order to take on members of the Elite 4. These pairs of other trainers and Pokemon are called Sync Pairs.

Many Sync Pairs can be obtained through completing different sections and chapters in the game’s main story. Others are obtained through the Sync Pair Scout in the Pokemon Center. To do this, you must spend 300 Gems to send out a scout, or immediately exchange 3,000 to obtain 10 Sync Pairs. If you get a pair you haven’t had before, they will be added to your collection. If they are one you have found, then it will power up their Sync Move. With each Scout, you will receive 3 Scout Points, and when you have 400, you can select any Sync Pair you want.

You can check out the information about Cynthia and event below:

Cynthia Spotlight Poké Fair Scout

Newly-released 5★ Cynthia & Garchomp are being featured in the limited-time Poké Fair Scout! 5★ sync pairs have a 10% chance of appearing in the Poké Fair Scout!

Featured sync pairs have a higher chance of appearing than non-featured 5★ sync pairs. Don’t miss your chance to team up with this fair-exclusive sync pair!

About Cynthia & Garchomp

This Sinnoh League Champion shakes

up her opponents with Earthquake!

Important

5★ Cynthia & Garchomp are a fair-exclusive sync pair.

Fair-exclusive sync pairs are sync pairs that will appear for a limited time during this Poké Fair Scout. There is a possibility that they will appear outside of this Poké Fair Scout in the future.

Sync pairs other than the ones mentioned above may also appear in the Poké Fair Scout.

Please note that you cannot have 2 or more sync pairs that include Trainers with the same name in your team.

Example: Brock & Onix, and Sygna Suit Brock & Tyranitar

To check the available sync pairs and their respective offering rates, go to the Offering Rate section on the Sync Pair Scout screen.

Please read the Notes section under Offering Rate on the Sync Pair Scout screen before using the feature.

The scout period and its content are subject to change without notice.

She is a formidable champion so for anyone who didn’t get her the first time around, be sure to log-in on May 2nd.

Pokemon Masters is available now on iOS and Android.