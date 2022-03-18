Datamine reveals potential new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass tracks

A new data mine has potentially revealed a bunch of the yet-to-be-announced Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC tracks. Following the release of the Booster Course Pass’ first wave of eight tracks, a data miner has uncovered an unreleased banner image of the DLC that features images of what appears to be incoming new tracks.

Revealed by MrNantendo on Twitter, the new banner image for the DLC features many small images of tracks, presumably courses that are set to be released as part of the Booster Course Pass. MrNantendo has revealed what some of the tracks seem to be, but with the low resolution of the banner image, it is tricky to see exactly what tracks are included. You can see the leaked image below.

Looks like we got a datamine leak after all. Courses on here include:

– Sydney Sprint (tour)

– LA Laps (tour)

– Mario Circuit (SNES)

– Koopa Cape (Wii)



— Joshua 'NantenJex' Goldie (@MrNantendo) March 18, 2022

Tracks that could be coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as parts of future waves of the Booster Course Pass DLC are:

DK Summit (Wii)

Koopa Cape (Wii)

LA Laps (Tour)

Maple Treeway (Wii)

Mario Circuit (SNES)

Merry Mountain (Tour)

New York Minute (Tour)

Rainbow Road (3DS)

Shy Guy Bazaar (3DS)

Sunset Wilds (GBA)

Sydney Sprint (Tour)

Vancouver Velocity (Tour)

Vanilla Lake (SNES)

Other people have pointed out that Rainbow Road (Wii) might be there, too, but it’s difficult to know for sure. It’s worth noting that it’s wise to take everything you’ve seen here today with a pinch of salt as none of the suggested tracks have been officially confirmed as of writing. As long as Waluigi Pinball gets added, though, we’re fine with everything else.