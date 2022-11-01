Dead by Daylight goes medieval with a demented Knight killer in the Forged in Fog chapter

Behaviour Interactive has announced the latest Killer and Survivor for Dead by Daylight, arriving in Chapter 26, Forged in Fog. These two will also be available for players to try on the public test server before the official release. The Killer is a giant Knight that will be hunting down unworthy Survivors as he uses his several minions to keep track of Survivors while they attempt to escape him. The Survivor, Vittorio Toscano, previously worked with the Knight, but the two’s deal ran sour.

The Knight will have three loyal guards by his side, the Carnifex, the Assassin, and The Jailer. These characters come into play with the Knight’s power, Guardia Compagnia, where the player controlling the Knight can set up a patrol path for these AI guards to follow by placing down a Standard Flag, making it more difficult for Survivors to attempt to complete objectives along these set paths. After creating a patrol path, the Knight will summon the guard, survey this location, and destroy any Pallets or Generators they find. Should they spot a Survivor, the guard chases them down until they eventually wound them, then disappears.

Luckily, Survivors have a few ways to beat these relentless guards. They can attempt to evade the guard until the Hunt Timer runs out, unhook a fellow Survivor who has been captured by the Knight or find the Standard Flag the Knight put down to control the guards and remove it.

Vittorio will also be available in the upcoming Forged in Fog chapter, and he will have a handful of perks coming with him: Fogwise, Quick Gambit, and Potential Energy. These perks have Vittorio focusing on working with the generator, keeping close to them as much as possible, aiding other players working on them if the Killer chases him, or gaining tokens for his Potential Energy perk while he’s working on the generator.

Forged in Fog will release later this month on November 22.