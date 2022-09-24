Dead by Daylight’s next chapter may take us to a new realm inspired by For Honor

After a few months of radio silence, well-known Dead by Daylight insider DBDLeaks disclosed in a recent post that the upcoming chapter for Dead by Daylight will be inspired by Ubisoft’s action game For Honor. The post also details that the forthcoming chapter will also include a new map “from an entirely different realm.” There is also ongoing speculation that this next installment will also include a new survivor and another unique killer, potentially named “The Knight.”

Next chapter comes with completely new Map (from entirely new realm)!



Oh yeah, and I forgot to announce that this chapter is inspired on #ForHonor franchise.#DeadbyDaylight #dbdleaks #leaksdbd #dbd pic.twitter.com/v3CnP0lTs6 — DBDLeaks (@LeaksDbd) September 24, 2022

Although this collaboration between Behaviour Interactive and Ubisoft seems completely out of left field, it’s important to note that both studios had worked together previously during last year’s For Honor x Dead by Daylight Survivors of the Fog Halloween Event. The event, which ran from October 21 to November 11, 2021, featured a unique game mode where players would have to face off against The Trapper. Similar to how The Trapper works in its native game, it could set up traps around the vicinity during the duration of the match; however, it also had the ability to teleport around the map, allowing it to exert more pressure than in Dead by Daylight. For Honor’s game mode also included Dead by Daylight’s iconic generators scattered around the area as capture points.

Related: For Honor’s Survivors of the Fog game mode involves Dead by Daylight’s Trapper

Dead by Daylight chapter releases usually follow a relatively similar schedule, with each launch lasting between 80-99 days. Chapter 24: The Roots of Dead, which introduced The Dredge as a new killer, was released on June 7, 2022, while the subsequent Chapter 25: Project W, which featured Albert Wesker, was released on August 30, 2022, exactly 91 days after the previous installment. With this in mind, we can expect a similar timeline for the launch of the For Honor inspired Chapter 26, which could potentially begin some time between November 24 and December 1.