Dead Space developer Livestream will creep onto YouTube this Friday

Developers of the upcoming Dead Space remake have finally revealed when fans can expect to hear more about the game. A Dead Space live stream is expected to begin on Friday, March 11 at 10 am PT. Developers promise that the live stream will be “latest in their series of early looks at [the] development and what goes into the remake of a game.”

The Dead Space Remake was first announced during EA’s Play Live 2021. The Dead Space franchise remain dormant for nine years after Dead Space 3 underperformed. The Remake will be based on the first game in the franchise and actor Gunner Wright will be returning to voice series lead Isaac again.

To further tease the upcoming live stream, Dead Space Twitter shared a clip from the Remake. The Twitter account informs readers to listen closely, and there is a faint voice saying something. It’s best to use headphones, but it is still very difficult to make out what is being said. In our ears, we hear either laughter and someone either saying “Is it alive?” or “Is it mine?”

No official release date was given for the Dead Space Remake, but there are reports that it could be aiming to release later this year. Hopefully, the live stream will give us more of an idea of what to expect.