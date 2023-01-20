Stefon Diggs, Dak Prescott win big in post-Wild Card Madden 23 ratings update

Six teams were eliminated from Super Bowl contention this past weekend, but six more got one step closer to the big game in February. The NFL Wild Card round is in the books, and Madden 23’s roster has been updated to reflect performances from the past week. Some of the league’s top players received boosts, while others received downgrades. With that said, let’s take a look at the notable changes.

Related: Madden 23 Playoffs Field Pass – All tiers, how to get all rewards, XP, and more

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs received a +1 OVR boost, as the 29-year-old jumped up to a 97 OVR. Diggs racked up 114 yards in Sunday’s win against the Dolphins, the second consecutive week in which the Bills wideout recorded 100+ yards in a game.

Then, there’s Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Prescott received a +3 OVR boost to 90 OVR, after the quarterback threw 305 yards and four touchdowns on Monday’s win against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr. also received a +3 OVR upgrade, after he accrued three interceptions on Saturday against the Jaguars. Samuel Jr. now sits at 82 OVR.

Other notable upgrades include boosts to Bengals QB Joe Burrow (93 OVR, +1 OVR), Giants HB Saquon Barkley (93 OVR, +1 OVR), and Giants LT Andrew Thomas (91 OVR, +1 OVR).

Arguably the most notable downgrade was made to Vikings WR Justin Jefferson. Jefferson was limited to just 47 yards on seven catches this past Sunday, as his Vikings fell to the New York Giants in Minneapolis. Jefferson now sits at 96 OVR, a -1 OVR downgrade.

We should, however, note that another interesting decrease came to Cowboys kicker Brett Maher. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ Wild Card game against the Bucs. Maher currently sits at a 76 OVR, a -2 from last week.

Other notable downgrades include decreases to Vikings HB Dalvin Cook (92 OVR, -1 OVR), Steelers FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (92 OVR, -1 OVR),