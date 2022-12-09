Destiny 2: Lightfall gets a neon-glowing new trailer at the Game Awards

Players everywhere got another look at Destiny 2: Lightfall, the next major expansion in the franchise, at the Game Awards, and there is plenty to unpack. We saw the new Strand Supers in action, got a look at some of the weapons, and watched the newest enemies of Humanity face off against Guardians and even some things they weren’t expecting.

The trailer opens by showing off the sheer verticality of Neomuna, the city on Neptune that’s the centerpiece destination of Lightfall. With Osiris narrating over them, a Hunter jumps from a skyscraper, activates Strand, and lands among a group of Cabal invaders, vaporizing them.

We’re then treated to a brief showcase of new weapons: a Fusion Rifle, Sniper, Heavy Grenade Launcher, and Auto Rifle, all decked out in neon purples and blues. The first real treat comes shortly after: a Titan activates Thundercrash, and the Guardian behind them latches on with Strand, catapulting both players into the air.

From there, we see some actual gameplay with the new element, including the grapple-onto-anything ability mentioned during the reveal and Strand’s ability to bind multiple enemies together before exploding all of them at once.

Titans get big, green energy claws they can use to slice their way through the opposition, similarly to the Behemoth Super that comes with Stasis. They can also generate shockwaves in front of them. The Hunter summons a long energy rope that can cover a lot of area around them, and the Warlock sends out threads that disintegrate whatever they touch. We also got a brief look at the new Tormentor boss-level enemies, which have a powerful grab attack and look as imposing as they probably are.

At the trailer’s end, we get a glimpse of some cutscenes, including a space battle, a Cloudstrider cutting through the Neomuna skyline, a Guardian hanging onto a jumping ship for dear life, and, in a surprising twist, the Witness — the Traveler’s ancient enemy and architect of Humanity’s ruin — encounters a portal to what is like the garden of its birth, expressing shock. Whatever it sees shakes this galaxy-ending threat to its core.

Destiny 2: Lightfall releases on February 28, 2023.