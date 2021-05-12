Destiny 2’s crossplay feature went live a little sooner than expected

Crossplay, the ability for players across different platforms to all play together, is one of the most requested features in all of gaming. Bungie had planned on implementing the service next season. Both the developers and players were in for a surprise when Destiny 2 crossplay decided to launch itself at the start of the current Season of the Splicer instead.

While the newly started season rand into more than a few teething issues yesterday when it launched, players began to notice strange things happening in the game. PC and console players were spotting each other all over the Destiny universe, with some Stadia Guardian thrown into the mix as well.

We are seeing reports that some players are able to get a sneak peek at Crossplay.



This isn't meant to be live yet and is not representative of the full experience. We will be implementing a fix to remove public access later this week, but in the meantime feel free to partake. https://t.co/CKOfg1Fpq6 — Cozmo (@Cozmo23) May 12, 2021

According to Cozmo, Lead Community Manager for the game, this was not supposed to happen. “This isn’t meant to be live yet and is not representative of the full experience,” Cozmo said. “We will be implementing a fix to remove public access later this week, but in the meantime feel free to partake.”

So, for now Guardian can treat this almost like a beta test, trying out the process with friends and perhaps convincing people who were on the fence about the game to jump in and check out the free-to-play side of the game for the first time.