Development for Grand Theft Auto VI is “well under way,” says Rockstar

The Grand Theft Auto VI rumor mill has been swirling for a while, but there was concern that it might take longer than usual due to how often its 2013 entry keeps coming back. Luckily for players still groaning at another Grand Theft Auto V re-release, Rockstar has officially confirmed Grand Theft Auto VI is deep in development.

Today’s Rockstar Games Newswire post detailed what players can expect from Grand Theft Auto Online in the near future as well as the upgrades Grand Theft Auto V is getting on current-gen consoles. At the end of the post, Rockstar explicitly addressed the franchise’s future.

According to the post, development on, “the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.” The studio says it expects to share additional news as soon as its ready via another Rockstar Newswire post.

The post’s phrasing strongly suggests that Grand Theft Auto VI is past the early stages of development. This would align with a previous report from an industry analyst, who claimed that the game could launch as early as 2023. However, 2024 was also stated as a possible release window. Regardless, Rockstar’s confirmation and wording instills confidence that Grand Theft Auto VI is launching sooner rather than later.