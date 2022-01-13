Analysts predict a GTA 6 release date as early as 2023
“At least one Rockstar IP” could be ready by then.
There are few titles as anticipated as the next Grand Theft Auto from Rockstar Games. Those awaiting GTA 6 may get some solace from a recent Axios Gaming newsletter, which includes two intriguing predictions about a release date.
The newsletter contains a full section on GTA 6, which includes info that suggests a 2023-24 release window for the new game. While discussing its recent $12.7 billion Zynga deal, Rockstar parent company Take-Two stated that it anticipates a 14% growth rate through 2024. An unnamed analyst from the Jefferies Group believes that “there are only a handful of titles that can provide management with the confidence” to reach such a figure. “[Jefferies believes] there is at least one Rockstar IP set to be released by [fiscal year 2024],” and that IP would be GTA 6.
Cowen & Company analyst Doug Creutz corroborates this. Take-Two needs heavy game-related transactions to achieve that 14% increase, and “a likely GTA 6 launch in FY24″ would get it there. Fiscal year 2024 runs from April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024. You can consider that the predicted release window for GTA 6 — at least for these two analysts.
This isn’t the first mention of the next GTA game for fans though. Some think there’s a tease hidden in last year’s Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. A photo hanging on a wall in San Andreas shows a house that doesn’t seem to actually exist anywhere in the remaster. Some fans believe it’s the first screenshot of the next game.