Analysts predict a GTA 6 release date as early as 2023

There are few titles as anticipated as the next Grand Theft Auto from Rockstar Games. Those awaiting GTA 6 may get some solace from a recent Axios Gaming newsletter, which includes two intriguing predictions about a release date.

The newsletter contains a full section on GTA 6, which includes info that suggests a 2023-24 release window for the new game. While discussing its recent $12.7 billion Zynga deal, Rockstar parent company Take-Two stated that it anticipates a 14% growth rate through 2024. An unnamed analyst from the Jefferies Group believes that “there are only a handful of titles that can provide management with the confidence” to reach such a figure. “[Jefferies believes] there is at least one Rockstar IP set to be released by [fiscal year 2024],” and that IP would be GTA 6.

Cowen & Company analyst Doug Creutz corroborates this. Take-Two needs heavy game-related transactions to achieve that 14% increase, and “a likely GTA 6 launch in FY24″ would get it there. Fiscal year 2024 runs from April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024. You can consider that the predicted release window for GTA 6 — at least for these two analysts.

This isn’t the first mention of the next GTA game for fans though. Some think there’s a tease hidden in last year’s Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. A photo hanging on a wall in San Andreas shows a house that doesn’t seem to actually exist anywhere in the remaster. Some fans believe it’s the first screenshot of the next game.