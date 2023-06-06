Diablo 4 Players Astonished By Price Of Cosmetic Armor DLC

Blizzard sent shockwaves through the gaming community when they unveiled the inclusion of microtransactions in Diablo 4 back in March 2023. This announcement ignited a fiery storm of outrage among fans, fearing their beloved franchise was on the brink of succumbing to the dreaded realm of pay-to-win. However, as tension peaked, Blizzard emerged from the shadows in May to deliver a reassuring message. They clarified that the microtransactions would solely revolve around cosmetic enhancements, effectively soothing the enraged fan base and quelling their fears.

That said, as Diablo 4 finally hit the shelves, players were dumbfounded by the exorbitant prices attached to the game’s cosmetic armor DLC. They expressed their sheer astonishment, arguing that a title with a price tag of $70 should not be demanding more than $25 for a cosmetic enhancement and dare to label it as a “microtransaction.”

Steep Pricing for Diablo 4 Cosmetic Armor DLC Surprises Players

The in-game shop offers a range of visually appealing skins and armor sets. Still, the cost has raised eyebrows within the community. For instance, the Wraith Lord cosmetic set for the Necromancer character demands a hefty 2800 Platinum coins. This means that some armor sets are priced as high as $25 (thanks to the 300 “free” coins).

The news of these expensive cosmetic items has sparked discussions and debates among Diablo 4 players. While some players understand the concept of microtransactions and are willing to spend money on cosmetic enhancements, others believe that the prices are excessive, especially for a premium title like Diablo 4. These high prices have led to comparisons with the infamous horse armor DLC from the past, with one Reddit fan sarcastically stating that these transactions should be called “macrotransactions.”

As the discussions continue, how the community’s reaction will impact Blizzard’s approach to microtransactions in Diablo 4 remains to be seen. While some players are willing to invest in cosmetic items that enhance their visual experience, others hope for a more balanced and reasonable pricing structure that caters to a broader audience.