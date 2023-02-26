Will Diablo 4 have microtransactions? Answered

Fans waiting patiently for the launch of Diablo 4 will of course have some concerns about the direction of the new title. The previous offering from the Diablo franchise, Diablo Immortal, left a sour taste in the mouths of players after realizing that they would have to break the bank to truly have any chance of making their mark in the end game. Blizzard doesn’t have the utmost trust of their player base anymore, and so it is only natural to wonder if you will have to make a deal with the devil in Diablo 4 to stay relevant as well. Here is everything we know about microtransactions in Diablo 4.

Microtransactions in Diablo IV

Blizzard has detailed their plans for the Shop in Diablo 4 pretty clearly over the course of development. The goal for microtransactions in game is to keep them optional and also grounded in the world of Sanctuary. The developers want players to feel good before, during, and after their purchases. They never want to force someone to buy something, but instead leave the choice up to personal desire.

Microtransactions in Diablo 4 will only feature optional cosmetics. These pieces will remain embedded in the core of Diablo, meaning that they will fit in with pieces naturally acquired in the game and can be mixed and match for more personalization without looking ridiculous.

These items will be available for a premium currency, but there is no pressure to spend a cent on anything. Blizzard has assured fans that the Shop is entirely optional, and players can experience all core and seasonal gameplay features without throwing down any extra cash.

The example above shows armor earned through gameplay on the left and a Shop cosmetic on the right, indicating that the company wishes to provide the same quality whether you pay or earn your gear. Blizzard also says that the shop will be transparent with no surprises, gimmicks, or random loot boxes. What you see is what you get, and a single purchase unlocks that gear for all characters on your account, or for all of that specific class if it has class restrictions.

Is Diablo 4 Pay-to-win?

Diablo 4’s Shop will not sell anything that offers an advantage directly or indirectly in game. While the armor will obviously be visually stunning and epic, it will not feature any stats or power. There will also not be anything available to fast-track your way to victory.

The entire philosophy of the Shop seems to be keeping it optional while also providing fun and eye-catching visual transmog for players who have the extra cash to spare. It remains to be seen whether Blizzard will keep this promise, but everything shown has been common practice and not intrusive in any way.